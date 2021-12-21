 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill breezes by Liberty (Wentzville)
Northwest Cedar Hill breezed by Liberty (Wentzville) 51-32 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Lexi Sanchez led Northwest Cedar Hill with 12 points and Grace Eimer added 11. Blair Wise led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 13 points.

Northwest Cedar Hill (5-5) hosts North County on Monday, January 3 at 6 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-7) plays at home against Bowling Green on Monday, January 3 at 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

