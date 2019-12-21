Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill edges Rosati-Kain

Northwest Cedar Hill trailed by 10 at halftime and 12 after three quarters but rallied for a 54-52 win over Rosati-Kain Saturday.
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Kougars. They hit only eight of 19 while the Lions made 22 of 32. Abby Wright led Northwest Cedar Hill with 14 points, while Grace Eimer finished with 12 and Jenna Roth added 11. Mya Bethany led Rosati-Kain with 12 points, while Jaynie Chatman finished with 12 and Hanna Al-Baaj added 10. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Katie O'Connell (13)
Northwest Cedar Hill (2-8) plays at Trinity on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (1-4) visits Liberty (Wentzville) on Monday at 11 a.m.