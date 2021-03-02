 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill rolls past Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill rolls past Seckman

  • 0

Northwest Cedar Hill rolled past visiting Seckman 58-28 Tuesday.

Grace Eimer led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 17 points and Sarah Roth added 15.

Northwest Cedar Hill (11-12) visits Jackson on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports