Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill rolls past Seckman

Northwest Cedar Hill rolled past visiting Seckman 58-28 Tuesday.
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Eureka survives Parkway South; Oakville nips Lindbergh in OT
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Daily performances
Grace Eimer led the way for Northwest Cedar Hill with 17 points and Sarah Roth added 15.
Northwest Cedar Hill (11-12) visits Jackson on Thursday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.