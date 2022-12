Notre Dame fell behind Borgia 26-21 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 47-42 win Thursday at Borgia.

Teresa Laramie led Notre Dame with 16 points, while Lillie Weber finished with 13 and Josephine Wozniak added 12.

Notre Dame (1-0) goes on the road to play St. Pius X on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Borgia (0-3) hosts Rosati-Kain on Monday at 7 p.m.