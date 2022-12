Lillie Weber had a game-high 25 points to lead Notre Dame to a 53-51 win over St. Pius X Monday at Herculaneum.

The Rebels were seven of 15 (47 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Notre Dame was Mary Beth Solari with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Teresa Laramie (9).