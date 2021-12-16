 Skip to main content
Recap: Notre Dame edges Tolton
Recap: Notre Dame edges Tolton

Notre Dame edged Tolton 39-37 Thursday at Tolton.

The Rebels shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Lillie Weber led the way for Notre Dame with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Teresa Laramie (8).

Notre Dame (4-3) plays at Borgia on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m. Tolton (0-4) visits St. Dominic on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.

