Recap: Notre Dame gets by St. Pius X

Notre Dame got by St. Pius X 44-41 Monday at Herculaneum.
Teresa Laramie led the way for Notre Dame with 15 points and Lillie Weber added 15.
Notre Dame (2-2) plays at North County on Wednesday at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (4-2) visits Pacific on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
