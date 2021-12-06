 Skip to main content
Recap: Notre Dame gets by St. Pius X
Recap: Notre Dame gets by St. Pius X

Notre Dame got by St. Pius X 44-41 Monday at Herculaneum.

Teresa Laramie led the way for Notre Dame with 15 points and Lillie Weber added 15.

Notre Dame (2-2) plays at North County on Wednesday at 7 p.m. St. Pius X (4-2) visits Pacific on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

