Notre Dame trailed by 16 at halftime and six after three quarters but rallied for a 54-53 win over Lindbergh Thursday.

Lillie Weber led Notre Dame with 14 points, while Josephine Wozniak finished with 12 and Teresa Laramie added 10. The leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Gwen Keeven (8).

Notre Dame (7-12) plays at home against Duchesne on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Lindbergh (10-10) hosts Parkway North on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.