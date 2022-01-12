Recap: Notre Dame slips past Summit

Notre Dame slipped past visiting Summit 46-45 Wednesday.
Gwen Keeven was the leading scorer for Notre Dame with 12 points and Teresa Laramie added 11. Ella Mantz led the way for Summit with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Teresa Laramie (9).
Notre Dame (7-5) visits Cardinal Ritter on Monday, January 24 at 7 p.m. Summit (5-9) travels to Parkway South on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
