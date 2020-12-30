 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Notre Dame topples Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: Notre Dame topples Duchesne

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Notre Dame toppled Duchesne 50-35 Wednesday at Duchesne.

Haley Stockhausen led the way for Duchesne with 18 points.

Notre Dame (3-5) visits Clayton on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Duchesne (3-2) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday at 11 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports