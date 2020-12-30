Recap: Notre Dame topples Duchesne

Notre Dame toppled Duchesne 50-35 Wednesday at Duchesne.
-
Haley Stockhausen led the way for Duchesne with 18 points.
Notre Dame (3-5) visits Clayton on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Duchesne (3-2) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Thursday at 11 a.m.
