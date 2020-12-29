 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Notre Dame topples Fort Zumwalt North
0 comments

Recap: Notre Dame topples Fort Zumwalt North

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Notre Dame toppled visiting Fort Zumwalt North 43-28 Tuesday.

Lydia Klutho led Notre Dame with 16 points and Samantha Foppe added 15.

Notre Dame (2-5) travels to Duchesne on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-5) plays at home against St. Charles on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports