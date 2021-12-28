 Skip to main content
Recap: Notre Dame topples Granite City
Recap: Notre Dame topples Granite City

Notre Dame toppled visiting Granite City 36-21 Tuesday.

Lillie Weber led the way for Notre Dame with 15 points. The leading rebounders for Notre Dame were Gwen Keeven (8) and Mary Beth Solari (8).

Notre Dame (5-3) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Granite City (6-6) visits Hazelwood East on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

