Recap: Notre Dame topples Granite City

Notre Dame toppled visiting Granite City 36-21 Tuesday.
Lillie Weber led the way for Notre Dame with 15 points. The leading rebounders for Notre Dame were Gwen Keeven (8) and Mary Beth Solari (8).
Notre Dame (5-3) goes on the road to play Duchesne on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Granite City (6-6) visits Hazelwood East on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
