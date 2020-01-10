Recap: Notre Dame topples Mehlville

Notre Dame toppled visiting Mehlville 41-26 Friday.
Makayla Moore led the way for Mehlville with 9 points.
Notre Dame (4-6) travels to Rosati-Kain on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mehlville (2-8) plays at home against Nerinx Hall on Monday at 6 p.m.
