Teresa Laramie posted 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Notre Dame past visiting Rosati-Kain 52-40 Thursday.
Also finishing in double figures for Notre Dame was Lillie Weber with 21 points. Tedda Bock was the leading scorer for Rosati-Kain with 15 points. The other leading rebounder for Notre Dame was Mary Beth Solari (8). The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Kyleigh Patrick (11)
Notre Dame (11-14) travels to Herculaneum on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Rosati-Kain (8-17) plays at home against KIPP St. Louis on Tuesday at 5 p.m.