Recap: Notre Dame triumphs over Duchesne
Notre Dame cruised to a 55-24 win over Duchesne Wednesday at Duchesne.

Notre Dame (6-3) travels to Ursuline on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Duchesne (7-2) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Thursday at 2 p.m.

