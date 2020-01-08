Recap: O'Fallon defeats Belleville West

O'Fallon defeated Belleville West 66-60 Wednesday at Belleville West.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Maroons loss to the Panthers. The Maroons made only 2-7 (29 percent), while the Panthers connected on 15 of 24. Tyana Lovelace led O'Fallon with 23 points, while Shannon Dowell finished with 13 and Amelia Bell added 10. Reese Bennett led the way for Belleville West with 20 points and Keijah Gray added 10.
O'Fallon (14-2) travels to Edwardsville on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Belleville West (11-5) visits Alton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.