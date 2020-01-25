Recap: O'Fallon defeats Teutopolis

O'Fallon defeated Teutopolis 68-62 in overtime Saturday at Highland.
The Panthers made 20 of 29 free throws while the Wooden Shoes connected on 13 of 16 for the game. The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Kayla Gordon (20), Tyana Lovelace (18), Shannon Dowell (12) and Aubrey Mister (11). The leading scorers for Teutopolis were Niebrugge (22), Niemery (15), Bueker (11) and Roepke (11).
O'Fallon (19-4) plays at Pleasant Plains on Monday. Teutopolis (6-4) plays at Mater Dei on Monday, February 3 at 6 p.m.