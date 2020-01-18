Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Taylorville
O'Fallon triumphed over visiting Taylorville 55-17 Saturday.

Shannon Dowell led O'Fallon with 15 points.

O'Fallon (17-3) will host Nashville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Taylorville (2-9) hosts Belleville East on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

