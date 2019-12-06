Oakville breezed by visiting Lindbergh 50-29 Friday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Flyers loss to the Tigers. The Flyers made only 4-9 (44 percent), while the Tigers connected on 16 of 28. Amanda FitzWilliam was the leading scorer for Oakville with 19 points and Lauren Halamicek added 12. Taylar Headrick was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 9 points. The leading rebounders for Oakville were Isabella Dickneite (13) and Angela Elguezabal (12).
Oakville (4-0) will host Parkway South on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Lindbergh (2-1) visits Seckman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.