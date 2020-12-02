 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville breezes by Windsor (Imperial)
Isabella Dickneite had 12 points and 16 rebounds to propel Oakville past Windsor (Imperial) 47-28 Wednesday at Hancock.

The Tigers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of eight shots. Windsor (Imperial) hit two of 11 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for Oakville was Kylie Anderson with 17 points. Reagan Daly was the leading scorer for Windsor (Imperial) with 10 points.

Oakville (2-0) will host Lindbergh on Friday at 6 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (0-3) hosts Affton on Thursday at 4 p.m.

