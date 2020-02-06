Recap: Oakville defeats Marquette

Calynn Gicante had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oakville past Marquette 53-49 Thursday at Marquette.
The Tigers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Mustangs 48-33. Also finishing in double figures for Oakville were Mya Minor (11) and Amanda FitzWilliam (10). Taylor Montgomery led Marquette with 14 points, while Kennedi Watkins finished with 13 and Taryn Blevins added 11. Other leading rebounders for Oakville were Angela Elguezabal (12) and Isabella Dickneite (9). The leading rebounders for Marquette were Kennedi Watkins (11) and Ally Fitzgerald (8).
Oakville (13-5) hosts Seckman on Friday at 7 p.m. Marquette (11-7) hosts Eureka on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.