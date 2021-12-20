Recap: Oakville defeats Summit

Addie Czuppon posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to propel Oakville over visiting Summit 42-36 Monday.
The Tigers hit nine of 16 free throw attempts, while the Falcons made two of four. Also finishing in double figures for Oakville was Kylie Anderson with 15 points. Abby Ulsas led the way for Summit with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Summit was Abby Ulsas (8)
Oakville (5-3) travels to Columbia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Summit (2-4) hosts Clayton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
