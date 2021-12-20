 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Oakville defeats Summit
0 comments

Recap: Oakville defeats Summit

  • 0

Addie Czuppon posted 13 points and 10 rebounds to propel Oakville over visiting Summit 42-36 Monday.

The Tigers hit nine of 16 free throw attempts, while the Falcons made two of four. Also finishing in double figures for Oakville was Kylie Anderson with 15 points. Abby Ulsas led the way for Summit with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Summit was Abby Ulsas (8)

Oakville (5-3) travels to Columbia on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Summit (2-4) hosts Clayton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News