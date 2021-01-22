 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville downs Kirkwood
Oakville downed Kirkwood 54-46 Friday at Kirkwood.

Kylie Anderson led Oakville with 19 points, while Isabella Dickneite finished with 16 and Mya Minor added 10.

Oakville (5-8) travels to Cor Jesu on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Kirkwood (4-9) visits Lindbergh on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

