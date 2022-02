Sammi Simokaitis had 16 points and 12 rebounds to propel Oakville over Nerinx Hall 45-38 Tuesday at Nerinx Hall.

Also finishing in double figures for Oakville was Kylie Anderson with 13 points. The other leading rebounder for Oakville was Addie Czuppon (11).

Oakville (10-10) plays at home against Lindbergh on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Nerinx Hall (8-13) goes on the road to play Cor Jesu on Wednesday at 6 p.m.