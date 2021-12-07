Recap: Oakville handily defeats Festus

Oakville handily defeated visiting Festus 63-39 Tuesday.
Kylie Anderson led Oakville with 22 points, while Addie Czuppon finished with 14 and Mya Minor added 10. The leading rebounders for Oakville were Sammi Simokaitis (9) and Mya Minor (8).
Oakville (3-1) hosts Parkway South on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Festus (4-1) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 7 p.m.
