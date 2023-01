Sami Simokaitis notched 18 points and 10 rebounds to propel Oakville over Fox 49-24 Friday at Fox.

Also finishing in double figures for Oakville were Addie Czuppon (10) and Riley Sahrhage (10). The other leading rebounder for Oakville was Addie Czuppon (9).

Oakville (9-4) plays at Washington on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Fox (7-6) plays at home against Festus on Monday, January 30 at 7 p.m.