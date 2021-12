Kylie Anderson had a game-high 30 points to lead Oakville to a 51-37 win over Mehlville Friday at Oakville.

Also contributing to Oakville's win were Mya Minor (9) and Faith Kohm (8). Jenna O'Shea led the way for Mehlville with 8 points.

Oakville (2-1) plays at home against Festus on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Mehlville (1-2) hosts Affton on Monday at 6 p.m.