Recap: Oakville tops Fox

Oakville topped Fox 39-29 Friday at Fox.
Daily performances
Mya Minor was the leading scorer for Oakville with 13 points and Faith Kohm added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Lauren Verdin (8).
Oakville (7-8) hosts North County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fox (5-11) visits Hillsboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.
