Recap: Oakville tops Fox
Recap: Oakville tops Fox

Oakville topped Fox 39-29 Friday at Fox.

Mya Minor was the leading scorer for Oakville with 13 points and Faith Kohm added 10. The leading rebounder for Oakville was Lauren Verdin (8).

Oakville (7-8) hosts North County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fox (5-11) visits Hillsboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.

