Recap: Oakville tops Lindbergh

Oakville topped Lindbergh 40-29 Wednesday at Lindbergh.

Madison Mertzlufft was the leading scorer for Lindbergh with 9 points.

Oakville (8-7) visits Kirkwood on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Lindbergh (7-10) travels to McCluer North on Thursday at 4 p.m.

