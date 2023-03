Shannon Dowell had a game-high 30 points to lead O'Fallon to a 77-60 win over Arlington Heights Hersey Friday at Redbird Arena.

The Panthers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 13 shots. Also finishing in double figures for O'Fallon were Jailah Pelly (16), Josie Christopher (15) and D'Myjah Bolds (11). The leading rebounder for O'Fallon was Jailah Pelly (8).