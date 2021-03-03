Recap: O'Fallon breezes by Edwardsville

O'Fallon breezed by visiting Edwardsville 60-41 Wednesday.
The leading scorers for O'Fallon were Shannon Dowell (15), Aubrey Mister (15), Tyana Lovelace (12) and Amelia Bell (11).
O'Fallon (9-1) hosts Belleville East on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Edwardsville (10-1) plays at home against East St. Louis on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
