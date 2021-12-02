Recap: O'Fallon downs Belleville West

O'Fallon downed Belleville West 60-52 Thursday at Belleville West.
Free throw shooting was key to the Panthers win. O'Fallon connected on 14 of 35 attempts, while the Maroons made just eight of 14. Shannon Dowell led the way for O'Fallon with 14 points and D'myjah Bolds added 10. Maliah Sparks led the way for Belleville West with 17 points and Lamiya Terrell added 16.
O'Fallon (6-0) visits Dunlap on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Belleville West (1-4) visits Highland on Monday at 6 p.m.
