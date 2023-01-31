 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon handily defeats East St. Louis

Shannon Dowell had a game-high 30 points to lead O'Fallon to a 73-48 win over East St. Louis Tuesday at Mason Clark Middle.

made 23 of 38. Also finishing in double figures for O'Fallon was Carolyn Foster with 10 points. Arrionna Whitt led the way for East St. Louis with 13 points and Shakara McCline added 10. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Camya Pitts (8)

O'Fallon (24-4) visits Belleville East on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (10-18) plays at Edwardsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

