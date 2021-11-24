 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette
O'Fallon rolled past visiting Alton Marquette 67-37 Wednesday.

Zsana Hawkins was the leading scorer for O'Fallon with 18 points and Klaire Keel added 12.

O'Fallon (5-0) visits Belleville West on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (3-2) will host Mater Dei on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

