Recap: O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette

O'Fallon rolled past visiting Alton Marquette 67-37 Wednesday.
Zsana Hawkins was the leading scorer for O'Fallon with 18 points and Klaire Keel added 12.
O'Fallon (5-0) visits Belleville West on Thursday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (3-2) will host Mater Dei on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
