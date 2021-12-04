Recap: O'Fallon rolls past Dunlap

O'Fallon rolled past Dunlap 64-38 Saturday at Mount Vernon, Illinois.
Laylah Jackson led O'Fallon with 12 points, while Shannon Dowell finished with 11 and D'myjah Bolds added 10.
O'Fallon (7-0) visits Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
