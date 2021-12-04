 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon rolls past Dunlap
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon rolls past Dunlap

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

O'Fallon rolled past Dunlap 64-38 Saturday at Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Laylah Jackson led O'Fallon with 12 points, while Shannon Dowell finished with 11 and D'myjah Bolds added 10.

O'Fallon (7-0) visits Edwardsville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News