Recap: O'Fallon tops Belleville East

O'Fallon topped visiting Belleville East 50-40 Friday.
Tyler Butler led the way for Belleville East with 15 points.
O'Fallon (13-1) plays at home against Edwardsville on Saturday at 1 p.m.
