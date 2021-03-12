 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon tops Belleville East
Recap: O'Fallon tops Belleville East

O'Fallon topped visiting Belleville East 50-40 Friday.

Tyler Butler led the way for Belleville East with 15 points.

O'Fallon (13-1) plays at home against Edwardsville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

