 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon tops Mater Dei
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon tops Mater Dei

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

O'Fallon topped Mater Dei 45-34 Wednesday at Mascoutah.

Shannon Dowell led the way for O'Fallon with 18 points and Zsana Hawkins added 13. Kailynn Kruep was the leading scorer for Mater Dei with 10 points.

O'Fallon (11-3) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (8-5) plays at home against Althoff on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News