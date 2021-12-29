Recap: O'Fallon tops Mater Dei

O'Fallon topped Mater Dei 45-34 Wednesday at Mascoutah.
Shannon Dowell led the way for O'Fallon with 18 points and Zsana Hawkins added 13. Kailynn Kruep was the leading scorer for Mater Dei with 10 points.
O'Fallon (11-3) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (8-5) plays at home against Althoff on Wednesday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m.
