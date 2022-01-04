Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Belleville East

O'Fallon cruised to a 56-22 win over visiting Belleville East Tuesday.
Avery Christopher led the way for O'Fallon with 12 points and Carolyn Foster added 11.
O'Fallon (12-3) travels to East St. Louis on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (4-10) will host Belleville West on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
