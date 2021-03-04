Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Belleville East

O'Fallon cruised to a 69-35 win over visiting Belleville East Thursday.
Tyler Butler led the way for Belleville East with 11 points and Laylah Jackson added 10. The leading rebounder for Belleville East was Tyler Butler (13)
O'Fallon (10-1) plays at East St. Louis on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Belleville East (6-6) will host Belleville West on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
