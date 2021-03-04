 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Belleville East
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Belleville East

  • 0

O'Fallon cruised to a 69-35 win over visiting Belleville East Thursday.

Tyler Butler led the way for Belleville East with 11 points and Laylah Jackson added 10. The leading rebounder for Belleville East was Tyler Butler (13)

O'Fallon (10-1) plays at East St. Louis on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Belleville East (6-6) will host Belleville West on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports