Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Breese Central

O'Fallon triumphed over visiting Breese Central 57-19 Wednesday.

Shannon Dowell led O'Fallon with 12 points, while Josie Christopher finished with 11 and Malia Robertson added 10.

