Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Breese Central
StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Dec 28, 2022
O'Fallon triumphed over visiting Breese Central 57-19 Wednesday.Shannon Dowell led O'Fallon with 12 points, while Josie Christopher finished with 11 and Malia Robertson added 10.
Tags
12-28-2022
O'fallon
Shannon Dowell
Sport