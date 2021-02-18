 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over East St. Louis
O'Fallon triumphed over visiting East St. Louis 67-25 Thursday.

Shakare McCline led East St. Louis with 8 points.

O'Fallon (3-0) hosts Belleville West on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. East St. Louis (1-2) plays at home against Belleville East on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

