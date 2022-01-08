Recap: O'Fallon triumphs over Quincy Notre Dame

O'Fallon cruised to a 73-42 win over Quincy Notre Dame Saturday at Breese Central.
-
Klaire Keel led O'Fallon with 21 points, while Shannon Dowell finished with 14 and Jailah Pelly added 13.
O'Fallon (13-3) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Quincy Notre Dame (3-1) plays at Civic Memorial on Saturday, January 29 at 12:30 p.m.
