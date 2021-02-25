Recap: Okawville beats Columbia

Okawville beat visiting Columbia 64-48 Thursday.
-
Lift for Life girls basketball team wins athletics program's first district championship
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Hancock's Collins continues to rack up impressive scoring totals
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Bell's breakout helps O'Fallon dance to a quick start
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
Karsen Jany led the way for Columbia with 20 points and Ava Khoury added 11.
Okawville (3-3) plays at home against Carlyle on Saturday at 11 a.m. Columbia (2-5) plays at home against Salem, Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.