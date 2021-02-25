 Skip to main content
Recap: Okawville beats Columbia
Okawville beat visiting Columbia 64-48 Thursday.

Karsen Jany led the way for Columbia with 20 points and Ava Khoury added 11.

Okawville (3-3) plays at home against Carlyle on Saturday at 11 a.m. Columbia (2-5) plays at home against Salem, Illinois on Saturday at 2 p.m.

