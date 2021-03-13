Recap: Okawville triumphs over Red Bud

-
Lift for Life storms back against Steelville to reach Class 3 girls state final
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002
-
Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson
-
Hahn kick-starts Incarnate Word to huge effort in sectional win over Francis Howell Central
Okawville cruised to a 67-35 win over Red Bud Saturday at Red Bud.
Olivia Carle was the leading scorer for Red Bud with 14 points.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.