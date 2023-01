Alayna Kraus had a game-high 25 points to lead Okawville to a 62-22 win over Red Bud Thursday at Red Bud.

The Rockets were seven of 15 (47 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also contributing to Okawville's win were Megan Rennegarbe (9), Briley Rhodes (9) and Ellie Frederking (8).

Okawville (17-3) plays at home against Belleville West on Saturday at 4 p.m. Red Bud (9-11) travels to Wood River on Monday at 6 p.m.