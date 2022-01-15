Recap: Okawville triumphs over Salem, Illinois

Okawville triumphed over visiting Salem, Illinois 55-19 Saturday.
Alayna Kraus led Okawville with 17 points, while Briley Rhodes finished with 12 and Madisyn Wienstroer added 10. Katelyn Biegelesien was the leading scorer for Salem, Illinois with 10 points.
Okawville (21-0) plays at home against Triad on Monday at 7 p.m. Salem, Illinois (3-13) hosts Belleville West on Monday at 4 p.m.
