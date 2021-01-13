 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm breezes by Elsberry
Orchard Farm fell behind visiting Elsberry 28-20 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 48-28 win Wednesday.

Olivia Montani was the leading scorer for Orchard Farm with 11 points and Kylie Williams added 10.

Orchard Farm (5-6) hosts Winfield on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Elsberry (6-4) plays at home against Wright City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

