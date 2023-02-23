Orchard Farm outlasted visiting Fort Zumwalt East 45-40 in overtime on Thursday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East could only hit on three of seven, while the Eagles made 17 of 22. Camryn Nelson led the way for Orchard Farm with 16 points and Bella Jones added 10. Hailey Morgan was the leading scorer for Fort Zumwalt East with 10 points.
Orchard Farm (18-8) plays at home against Wright City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (17-9) plays at home against Hannibal on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.