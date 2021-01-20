 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm handily defeats Duchesne
Recap: Orchard Farm handily defeats Duchesne

Orchard Farm handily defeated visiting Duchesne 50-28 Wednesday.

Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Pioneers. Duchesne could only hit on one of five, while the Eagles made 14 of 24. Kylie Williams led Orchard Farm with 16 points, while Gabi Doza finished with 10 and Olivia Montani added 10. Nydia Tate was the leading scorer for Duchesne with 8 points.

Orchard Farm (8-6) travels to Principia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Duchesne (5-5) travels to Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 6 p.m.

