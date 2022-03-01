 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm handily defeats Winfield

Orchard Farm handily defeated visiting Winfield 56-32 Tuesday.

Maddy Shelton led Orchard Farm with 13 points, while Kylie Williams finished with 13 and Olivia Goeke added 10.

Orchard Farm (19-4) plays at St. Charles West on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

